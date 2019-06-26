Quantcast

Treasury Says China Trade Deal is 90% Done

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(Washington)

In what comes as a potentially very good sign, the Treasury Department announced yesterday that a trade deal with China was close to becoming a reality. Steve Mnuchin, head of the Treasury, said that a deal with China was "90% of the way there". On a slightly less positive note, he continued "The message we want to hear is that they want to come back to the table and continue because I think there is a good outcome for their economy and the U.S. economy to get balanced trade and to continue to build on this relationship". Trump will meet Xi at the G20 gathering this weekend.

FINSUM : Mnuchin is not particularly given to exaggeration, so we take this 90% number as pretty meaningful. The downside is that the Chinese aren't at the negotiating table right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Politics


