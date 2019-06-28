Treasury ETF (SHV) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.5% from its 52-week low price of $110.07/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed: SHV in Focus
SHV targets the short end of the yield curve. It holds 49 bonds in its basket with remaining maturities between one month and one year. It has a weighted average maturity of 0.35 years and effective duration of 0.34 years. It is a popular and liquid ETF in the Treasury space with AUM of $24.6 billion and charges 15 bps in annual fees. It has 2.17% in 30-day SEC yield (see: all the Government Bond ETFs here
). Why the Move?
The Treasury corner of the fixed income world has been an area to watch lately given a decline in yields. Escalating trade war tensions have raised global growth worries, thereby leading investors to safety in the bond market. Additionally, Fed's cautious approach is also supporting the rally. More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SHV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook, Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, a low weighted alpha of 0.30%
and a low 20-day volatility of 0.67%
