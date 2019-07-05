Quantcast

Traton scheduled to enter the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS)

Traton (8TRA.GR), the truck and bus division of Volkswagen, raised EUR$1.4 billion (US$1.5 billion) in its IPO. The company commands a market value of EUR$15.1 billion (US$16.9 billion) and qualifies for inclusion in the Renaissance International IPO ETF at the market's close on Friday July 5, 2019.

The Renaissance International IPO ETF is designed to provide investors with efficient exposure to a portfolio of non-U.S.-listed newly public companies ahead of their inclusion in core equity portfolios. By tracking the rules-based Renaissance International IPO Index, the Renaissance International IPO ETF includes the most economically significant non-U.S.-listed newly public companies. Sizable IPOs are added on a fast entry basis and the rest are added during scheduled quarterly reviews. Companies are removed two years after their initial trade date, when they become seasoned equities.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

