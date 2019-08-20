TransUnion (TRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

TransUnion ( TRU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.65, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRU was $83.65, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.71 and a 60.4% increase over the 52 week low of $52.15.

TRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). TRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports TRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.76%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRU as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMG )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OSIZ )

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF ( SIZE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMG with an increase of 5.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRU at 2.4%.