TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

TransGlobe Energy Corporation ( TGA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TGA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGA was $1.33, representing a -65.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.85 and a 2.32% increase over the 52 week low of $1.30.

TGA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). TGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports TGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 82.22%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.