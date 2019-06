Reuters





June 27 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday Transat AT Inc had accepted its all-cash offer of C$520 million ($396 million) for the Canadian tour operator.

Discussions between Canada's largest airline and Transat began in May, with real estate developer Group Mach Inc earlier this month offering C$14 per share, topping Air Canada's bid by C$1 per share.

Air Canada and Transat were locked in an exclusivity period that ended on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3127 Canadian dollars)