TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0068), with shares changing hands as low as $12.55 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRF was trading at a 49.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:
In Friday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO
) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO
) are up about 5.6%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »