TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

TransAlta Corporation ( TAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.36, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAC was $6.36, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.61 and a 59.4% increase over the 52 week low of $3.99.

TAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). TAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73. Zacks Investment Research reports TAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 73.58%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.