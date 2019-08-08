TransAlta Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TAC

In trading on Thursday, shares of TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.96, changing hands as high as $5.99 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.99 per share, with $7.61 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.99.
