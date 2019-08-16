TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( TACT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TACT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TACT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.14, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TACT was $12.14, representing a -23.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.95 and a 44.52% increase over the 52 week low of $8.40.

TACT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) and Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ). TACT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TACT Dividend History page.