Trainline posts higher UK ticket sales in first report since IPO

July 2 (Reuters) - British ticketing group Trainline Plc on Tuesday reported 27% growth in UK consumer net ticket sales for the first quarter, as it benefited from the rollout of eTickets.

The company, which went public with a London listing in June, also reported 4% growth in its UK-focussed Trainline for business unit which provides booking services for small and medium enterprises.

Trainline, which sells rail and coach tickets online, re-affirmed its forecast for the year that was provided at the time of its IPO.

Total UK net ticket sales rose 17% to 788 million pounds in the quarter ended May 31, 2019, the company said in a statement.