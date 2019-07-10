Trainee technician dies as SpiceJet plane's landing gear doors close

Shutterstock photo





NEW DELHI, July 10 (Reuters) - A trainee aircraft technician died after becoming pincered between a plane's landing doors in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday, the airline said.

Rohit Pandey was working on a SpiceJet Bombardier-developed Q400 turboprop plane when the hydraulic landing gear doors closed, the airline said in a statement.

"The hydraulic doors were broken to rescue Mr. Pandey but he was declared dead," the statement said.

"DGCA has already started an inquiry," Bhattacharjee told Reuters, adding that Pandey was a 23-year-old trainee technician.

In 2017, SpiceJet, a low-cost carrier, agreed to buy up to 50 Q400 aircraft in a deal, estimated to be worth up to $1.7 billion, from Canada's Bombardier . The Q400 aircraft programme is now owned by Canadian plane manufacturer Viking Air.

SpiceJet did not provide more details of the accident.