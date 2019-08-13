Quantcast

Trafigura to set up shipping fuel venture with Frontline, Golden Ocean

By Reuters

Reuters


OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Trafigura Group is joining forces with shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean to set up a company to supply shipping fuels globally, the three companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Frontline and Golden Ocean will acquire 15% and 10% interests in the joint venture, respectively and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities," they added.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil
Referenced Symbols: FRO ,


