Trafigura to set up shipping fuel venture with Frontline, Golden Ocean

Reuters





OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Trafigura Group is joining forces with shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean to set up a company to supply shipping fuels globally, the three companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Frontline and Golden Ocean will acquire 15% and 10% interests in the joint venture, respectively and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities," they added.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Trafigura Group is joining forces with shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean to set up a company to supply shipping fuels globally, the three companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Frontline and Golden Ocean will acquire 15% and 10% interests in the joint venture, respectively and Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities," they added.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Oil