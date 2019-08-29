Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Tradeweb Markets Inc. ( TW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.73, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TW was $42.73, representing a -15.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.48 and a 26.87% increase over the 52 week low of $33.68.

TW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.