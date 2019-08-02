Traders stick to bets that Fed will cut rates next month

Reuters





Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday as a government report showed U.S. employers slowed hiring in July, and traders added to bets that the Federal Reserve will follow this week's interest-rate reduction with more.

Traders are now pricing in two more interest rate cuts by year's end, including nearly complete confidence the Fed will ease again when it meets next month.

