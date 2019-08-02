Quantcast

Traders stick to bets that Fed will cut rates next month

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday as a government report showed U.S. employers slowed hiring in July, and traders added to bets that the Federal Reserve will follow this week's interest-rate reduction with more.

Traders are now pricing in two more interest rate cuts by year's end, including nearly complete confidence the Fed will ease again when it meets next month.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday as a government report showed U.S. employers slowed hiring in July, and traders added to bets that the Federal Reserve will follow this week's interest-rate reduction with more.

Traders are now pricing in two more interest rate cuts by year's end, including nearly complete confidence the Fed will ease again when it meets next month.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar