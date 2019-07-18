Quantcast

Traders see even chance of a 50 bps rate-cut

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures prices jumped in afternoon trading on Thursday as traders now bet that it is a coin-flip whether the U.S. central bank lowers interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points at its policy meeting in two weeks.

The rally in rate futures followed comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams who said policy-makers need to add stimulus early to deal with too-low inflation when rates are near zero and cannot wait for economic disaster to unfold.

