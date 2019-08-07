Trader Wars, Volatility & Disney, OH MY! Paper Traders: Episode 8

Danny and Erique are back at it on a shortened version (SORRY!) of Paper Traders with Momentum Stock Strategist Dave Bartosiak. China and the US can't seem to come to terms in the trade war putting global market s in an awkward position. Dave helps break down how to navigate such a volatile stock market with suggestions towards certain industries and possibilities into investing in gold. He also dives into Disney's DIS recen t earnings report talking about the miss on expectations, launch of Disney+ and bundling their services.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019



