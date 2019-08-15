Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Trade worries plague European shares, FTSE underperforms



(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* STOXX 600 hit lowest since Feb 11

* China vows retaliation to U.S. tariffs

* Carlsberg, ICA up on upbeat earnings (Updates to close)

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 15 (Reuters) - European shares hit six-month lows in avolatile session on Thursday, with London stocks losing morethan 1%, as China warned of retaliation against U.S. tariffs,heightening fears of the continued impact of their trade war onglobal growth.

But the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX made up forsome losses after U.S. stock futures turned positive and strongretail sales numbers from the United States subsequently helpedWall Street open higher. .N

The STOXX 600 closed down 0.3%, having fallen as much as1%earlier in the session to its lowest since Feb. 11.

China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest U.S. tariffson $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on Washington tomeet it halfway on a potential trade deal, as President DonaldTrump said any pact would have to be on the United States'terms. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

Trump said on Wednesday he would strike a trade deal withChina only after China found a humane resolution to weeks ofprotests in Hong Kong. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A0YU

"It's the trade war which is driving markets right now,"said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The speed inwhich this trade war has ramped up in the past few weeks isconsiderable even by its own standards."

"Investors are just very sensitive to anything negative ontrade," he said.

Stocks have had a rollercoaster ride over the past twoweeks, buffeted by new U.S. tariff threats on China, theirsubsequent postponement, recession fears, political turmoil inItaly and the unrest in Hong Kong.

If falls were to continue at this pace, Europe's main indexcould fall beyond May's 5.7% slump which was the most in morethan three years.

Weighing on the benchmark index the most on Thursday was adrop automakers .SXAP and commodity stocks .SXPP , thesectors that tend to fall the most during trade uncertaintiesdue to their reliance on exports and demand from China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B1HT

Lower oil prices pressured oil stocks .SXEP which weighedon London's FTSE 100 .FTSE along with several heavyweightstocks that traded without dividend entitlement. A rally in thepound on strong UK retail sales also added to the FTSE'swoes. GBP/

In earnings news, strong numbers from beer maker CarlsbergCARLb.CO and food retailer ICA ICAA.ST pushed shares of bothcompanies to the top of the pan-region index.

Shares in Danish facility services provider Iss ISS.CO were at the bottom, extend losses following quarterly results,with analysts pointing to concerns over free cash flow. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B1Y6

Markets in Italy, Austria and Greece were shut for a publicholiday. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathewin Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Alison Williams) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))