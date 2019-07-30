Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Trade worries hit FTSE 100, banks slip on BoE plan



* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.6%

* Trade worries extinguish earlier rally

* Centrica drops to lowest since Aug. 1998

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index ended lower onTuesday, giving up earlier gains as the mood soured in responseto worries over U.S.-China trade and as major British banks fellafter the Bank of England issued a new plan to handle potentialbanking crises.

The main index .FTSE shed 0.5%, but remained close to thenear 11-month highs hit earlier after BP's BP.L stronger thanexpected profit.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.6%, dragged down in partby a near 10% drop in Virgin Money-owner CYBGCYBGC.L .

The blue-chip index followed Wall Street lower after U.S.President Donald Trump warned China not to wait for the 2020U.S. presidential election to make a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Big British banks, such as BarclaysBARC.L and RBS RBS.L , fell after the BoE said banks would have to tellinvestors in 2021 if they could be closed down withoutdisrupting financial markets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V3BL

EARNINGS DOMINATE

Corporate earnings were the main drivers behind most of themajor stock moves on both UK indexes.

British Gas parent CentricaCNA.L , whose earnings havebeen hit by a national cap on energy prices, dropped 19% to itslowest level in more than two decades as it cut its dividend andsaid its chief executive would step down. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1QE

"The company needs a new leader to take a grip of things...It's in the middle of a big changes in the sector and asignificant restructuring so slashing the dividend whilst cashflow is uncertain is absolutely vital," Markets.com analyst NeilWilson said.

Fresnillo FRES.L fell nearly 18% after its profit droppedby more than two-thirds in the first half of the year due to adrop in production and higher costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1V2

Shares in some major exporting companies were unable tocapitalise on sterling's plunge on no-deal Brexit worries.

Reckitt Benckiser RB.L fell 3.2% after cutting its annualrevenue outlook, while tobacco stocks skidded after U.S.-basedAltria MO.N forecast a steeper decline in industry cigarettevolumes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V19Q

Mid-cap CYBG slipped 9.6% after it forecast its net interestmargin would be at the lower end of its earlier view. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V1QY

British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L fell 5.4% on the mainindex, while mid-cap peers Wizz AirWIZZ.L and easyJet EZJ.L shed 4.1% and 5.6% respectively, after Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE warned of a challenging European market in the nearterm. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V0OU (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing bySaumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jane Merriman) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))