Trade war truce lifts Gulf markets, Dubai leads gains

By Reuters

By Tuqa Khalid

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets gained on Sunday, reacting to positive global market sentiment after the United States and China agreed to a trade war truce at the G20 meeting.

The two powers agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks after U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on the Chinese tech company Huawei.

The real estate and construction sector was also up, with market heavyweight Emaar Properties gaining 1.1%, construction firm Arabtec up 1.3%, Emaar Development 0.8%, and Damac Properties 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's index inched up 0.3%, lifted by communication services stocks such as telecoms operator Zain Saudi Arabia , which rose 4.2%, and Etihad Etisalat Company , which rose 1.9%.

The Abu Dhabi index shed 0.2%, dragged down by financials.

The exchange announced on Sunday it was reducing its trading commission fees by between 50% and 90% as it seeks to reduce investor costs, increase liquidity and build confidence.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was down 0.9% and First Abu Dhabi Bank , the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, slipped 0.7%.

Qatar's index rose 0.1%, with Commercial Bank up 1.7% and Qatar National Bank up 1.0%.

Kuwait's index was up 0.3%, continuing its gains days after MSCI said it would upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging markets index in 2020.

The Egyptian stock exchange was closed for a holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index rose 0.3% to 8,822 points

ABU DHABI

The index inched down 0.2% to 4,980 points

DUBAI

The index rose 1.2% to 2,659 points

QATAR

The index was up 0.1% at 10,456 points

EGYPT

The market was closed

BAHRAIN

The index was up 0.2% at 1,471 points

OMAN

The index fell 0.2% to 3,885 points

KUWAIT

The index rose 0.3% to 6,377 points





