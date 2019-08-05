Trade war fears, stronger yen topple Japanese shares to 2-month lows

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tumbled on Monday,as investors grew nervous about a prolonged U.S.-China tradewar, with a rapidly strengthening yen dragging down exporterslike Panasonic and Daikin.

The Nikkei share average .N225 shed 1.7%, extendingFriday's sizable loss of 2.1%, to 20,720.29 for its lowestfinish since June 5. Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 32 industrygroups were in the red.

The grim mood followed declines on Wall Street on Fridaywith the blue chip Dow .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX hittingtheir lowest levels since late June. .N

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided on Thursday toslap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China has vowed tofight back on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2ENurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Z03F

The rapidly strengthened yen during Asian trading alsosoured sentiment and dragged down exporters, with Nissan7201.T dropping 4.3%, Panasonic6752.T down 3.7% and DaikinIndustries 6367.T slipping 3.1%.

On the currency market, the yen gained as much as 0.8% to105.785 yen to the dollar, after the Chinese yuan weakenedbeyond the psychological 7-per-dollar threshold to a record lowin offshore trading CNH=D3 . FRX All else being equal, astronger yen hurts Japanese exporters' profits.

"With the yuan's depreciation sparking fears of a currencywar, today we're seeing a full-fledged risk-off mood acrossasset classes. The pace of the yen's appreciation looks quiteworrisome," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at LibraInvestments.

"Some investors are seen selling futures to hedge theirpositions in a declining market. When the trading volume is notabundant, their actions drag down the market and cause moreselling."

With Japan's results season already in full swing, reactionsto earnings continued to dominate trading on Monday.

Kobe Steel5406.T nosedived 15.2% to a seven-year low,after the country's third-largest steelmaker cut its recurringprofit forecast for the financial year ending March by 67% asthe U.S.-China trade war battered steel demand for automobilesand aluminium and copper demand for chips. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2WY

Sysmex6869.T tumbled 12.5% as the medical devices makerreported weaker-than-expected profits for the April-Junequarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB01O32U3

Yahoo Japan4689.T slid 12.5% after the internet company'soperating profit fell 24%, below analyst estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1LVJWVR

Bucking the overall weakness, there were also some brightspots on the earnings front.

Subaru 7270.T climbed 3.9% after the carmaker reported a48% increase in first-quarter operating profit, thanks to upbeatglobal sales, led by strong SUV sales in the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2510RG

Asics7936.T soared 23.9% after the sports gear makerreported better-than-expected operating profit for theJanuary-June period and announced a commemorative dividend tocelebrate the firm's 70th anniversary. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0QBTW0G

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.8% to 1,505.88, its lowesetclosing in two months. Earlier in the session, the index hit theweakest level in seven months.

Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board wassubdued at 2.52 trillion yen ($23.8 billion) versus the dailyaverage of 2.33 trillion yen over the past year. ($1 = 105.9100 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill & ShriNavaratnam) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))