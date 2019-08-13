Tractor Supply Rolls Out Exclusive Ridgecut Clothing Line

Tractor Supply Company TSCO recently launched its innovative apparel line, Ridgecut Toughwear, for customers to endure tough weather conditions during work. Particularly designed to combat any challenges including resist a tear, Ridgecut is comfortable enough to wear for several hours in a day. This exclusive clothing offers much comfort and durability, making their regular lifestyle much easier.





Exclusively available at Tractor Supply, this performance workwear features durable fabric and wear-resistant technology along with insulated outerwear specifically built to bear conditions beyond normal wear and tear. Moreover, Tractor Supply partnered with OSM Shield to treat the major pieces of the Ridgecut line with max repellent water and strain shield. This clothing also has cotton ripstop fabric and CORDURA reinforcements. It offers flexibility while performing physical tasks from repairing a fence during storm to finishing a project in a workshop.The Ridgecut line has been rolled out in men's apparel including work shirts, pants, denim shirts, heavy flannel plaid shirts and caps. However, the insulated outerwear for both men and women will be launched during late fall this year. This will encompass bib-overalls, coats, gloves and beanies.Meanwhile, Tractor Supply's focus on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience through its 'ONETractor' strategy is impressive. Backed by this initiative, the company continues to drive growth, build customer-centric engagement, offer suitable products and services, and reinforce core infrastructure capabilities. The company is also reaping benefits from its mobile point-of-sale and Buy Online Pick Up in Store capabilities. Furthermore, Tractor Supply is consistently expanding its Neighbor's Club loyalty program.



These positives have aided this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to gain 27.5% in a year, outperforming the industry 's 10% rally.



