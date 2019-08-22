Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.32, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $101.32, representing a -11.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.25 and a 28.79% increase over the 52 week low of $78.67.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.98%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF ( HAP )

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ( ONEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 13.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 4.62%.