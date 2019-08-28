TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. ( TSLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -89.74% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.76, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $20.76, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.24 and a 16.96% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.1. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.16%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSLX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 1.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSLX at 4.4%.