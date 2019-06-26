TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. ( TRTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TRTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.51, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $19.51, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.89 and a 9.55% increase over the 52 week low of $17.81.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRTX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an decrease of -2.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRTX at 1.35%.