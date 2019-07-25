Toyota says to invest $600 mln in China's Didi, new JV

Reuters





BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest $600 million in Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture, as part of an agreement to expand collaboration with the Chinese ride hailing giant in the country.

The Japanese carmaker also said that the new joint venture will include Toyota's local partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC).

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest $600 million in Didi Chuxing and a new joint venture, as part of an agreement to expand collaboration with the Chinese ride hailing giant in the country.

The Japanese carmaker also said that the new joint venture will include Toyota's local partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC).