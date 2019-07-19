Toyota, China's BYD to jointly develop battery EVs

Reuters





TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would jointly develop battery electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries with China'sBYD Co Ltd , expanding its Chinese partnerships to build affordable EVs for the world's largest car market.

In a statement, Toyota and the Chinese electric automaker said they would develop sedans and sport utility vehicles, which would be sold under the Toyota brand in China before 2025.

Earlier in the week, Toyota announced it was partnering with China'sContemporary Amerex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) to supply and develop batteries for lower-emission vehicles.