Quantcast

Toyota, China's BYD to jointly develop battery EVs

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would jointly develop battery electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries with China'sBYD Co Ltd , expanding its Chinese partnerships to build affordable EVs for the world's largest car market.

In a statement, Toyota and the Chinese electric automaker said they would develop sedans and sport utility vehicles, which would be sold under the Toyota brand in China before 2025.

Earlier in the week, Toyota announced it was partnering with China'sContemporary Amerex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) to supply and develop batteries for lower-emission vehicles.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar