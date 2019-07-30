Toyo Tire plans to open factory in Serbia - president Vucic

Shutterstock photo





BELGRADE, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan'sToyo Tire plans to open a production facility in Serbia in a 390 million euro ($434.54 million) investment deal that would boost Balkan country's revenues, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

To boost revenues and cut debt Serbia sought to attract foreign investments which in 2018 amounted to 3.2 billion euros.

Toyo Tires which has a total of 13,000 employees worldwide, will produce automotive tyres in the northern town of Indjija, outside the capital Belgrade. It is expected to hire 539 staff, Vucic told a news conference.

Construction of the production facility, which will cover 60 hectares, will start in the coming months, Vucic said.

In the first quarter of 2019, Toyo Tire reported net profit of 5.64 billion yen ($51.95 million) and last month it announced it ramped up capacity at its United States-based subsidiary.

($1 = 0.8975 euros)

($1 = 108.5600 yen)