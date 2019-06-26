Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Townsquare Media, Inc. ( TSQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.25, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSQ was $5.25, representing a -46.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.79 and a 32.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.95.

TSQ is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ). TSQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports TSQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.28%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSQ Dividend History page.