Towne Bank (TOWN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Towne Bank ( TOWN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TOWN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.26, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOWN was $27.26, representing a -19.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.70 and a 19.14% increase over the 52 week low of $22.88.

TOWN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports TOWN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.02%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,