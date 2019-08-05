TOWN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.61, changing hands as low as $26.50 per share. TowneBank shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $33.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.54.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »