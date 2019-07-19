TOTAL (TOT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TOTAL S.A . TOT is likely to bea t earnings estimates when i t report s second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25, before the opening bell. This integrated oil and gas company recorded a negative earnings surprise of 6.42% in the last reported quarter.





Earnings ESP : The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.38%.



Zacks Rank : TOTAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and +0.38% ESP makes us quite confident of an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.



Factors at Play



TOTAL continues to expand LNG operation through acquisitions and the startup of projects, which are likely to boost the company's production capacity. TOTAL has been benefiting from its share buyback policy and cost-saving initiatives, which remain positives for the quarter to be reported. During the second quarter, TOTAL started production from the Culzean field, situated offshore U.K.



It also expanded renewable operation by starting its second power plant in Japan. The company wants to build a profitable low-carbon electricity business and is investing in the range of $1.5-$2 billion per year in that regard.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is $1.31 per share, which is in line with the year-ago reported figure.



Other Stocks to Consider



In addition to TOTAL, investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is expected to release second-quarter 2019 numbers on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is expected to release second-quarter 2019 numbers on Jul 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A is expected to release second-quarter 2019 numbers on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



