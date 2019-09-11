Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Total System Services, Inc. ( TSS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TSS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.7, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSS was $133.7, representing a -6.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.30 and a 76.9% increase over the 52 week low of $75.58.

TSS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). TSS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TSS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.03%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSS as a top-10 holding:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF ( MNA )

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF ( FLLV )

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF ( ETHO )

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF ( SIZE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 7.8% over the last 100 days. MNA has the highest percent weighting of TSS at 5.17%.