Total looks to bonds to help fund Anadarko assets purchase

NEW YORK, July 12 (IFR) - French oil company Total Capital International was in the market on Monday with a US$4bn four-part bond, part of which will be used to help fund its US$8.8bn acquisition of African oil assets from two US competitors that are in the midst of merging.

Order books grew to US$10.1bn as the bond market woke up from an Independence Day holiday-induced slumber only to be greeted by a down market for equities and mildly widening credit spreads in the secondary.

The US$750m two-year, US$1bn long five-year, US$1.250bn long 10-year and US$1bn 30-year tightened 17bp from initial price thoughts to launch, pricing at Treasuries plus 33bp, 58bp, 78bp and 93bp, respectively.

With that much cash on hand, only a fraction of the US$4bn bond will be used for the acquisition, with the rest going to general corporate purposes, including paying down US$13.3bn of short-term debt maturities coming due by 2023, one syndicate official told IFR.

Total Capital emerged in May as the best suitor for Anadarko Petroleum's international assets, which were put up for sale by Occidental Petroleum as the company seeks to raise funds for its acquisition of Anadarko.

Occidental won the bid for Anadarko over Chevron earlier this year in a deal valued at US$57bn.

But in order to meet the high sticker price, Occidental had to up the cash potion of the deal to US$29bn, which will be funded with US$10.5bn of debt, a US$10bn preferred investment from Warren Buffet and the sale of Anadarko's international assets to Total SA for US$8.8bn.

Total was last in the bond market in October 2018 with a US$1bn 3.883% 10-year note that priced at par with a spread of 73bp over Treasuries, according to IFR data. It has tightened 13bp since then, according to MarketAxess data.

Using that as a starting point, last week's deal was estimated to offer 4bp-6bp of new issue concession.

Total had one of the lowest leverage levels among its peers and the acquisition will increase the company's gearing (net debt to capital) level to 19% from 15%, Moody's noted in a report.

Still, Moody's views the acquisition as credit positive, as its peers in the space are levering up to a greater degree.

S&P and Moody's both have the company on a positive credit watch, spurred in part by its strong environmental, social and governance ratings.

"We see Total as one of the more proactive large oil companies, given its investments in solar, electricity retail and battery storage, as part of its redirected strategy which recognises the energy transition and UN Sustainable Development Goals," Edouard Okasmaa, corporate credit analyst at S&P wrote in an ESG report on the oil and gas sector.