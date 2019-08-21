Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. ( TTP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TTP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.98% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.99, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTP was $12.99, representing a -33.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 14.55% increase over the 52 week low of $11.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.