Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. ( NTG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.423 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.7, the dividend yield is 13.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTG was $12.7, representing a -24.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.79 and a 15.25% increase over the 52 week low of $11.02.

