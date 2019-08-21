Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation ( TYG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.655 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TYG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that TYG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.65, the dividend yield is 12.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TYG was $21.65, representing a -27.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.81 and a 17.9% increase over the 52 week low of $18.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,