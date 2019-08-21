Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. ( NDP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77.17% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.22, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDP was $4.22, representing a -68.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.49 and a 4.2% increase over the 52 week low of $4.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDP Dividend History page.