Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.51, changing hands as high as $55.75 per share. Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $47.73 per share, with $62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.46.
