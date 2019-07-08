Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.565 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.99% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.41, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TD was $59.41, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $62 and a 24.47% increase over the 52 week low of $47.73.

TD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited ( HDB ) and Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ). TD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.71. Zacks Investment Research reports TD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .6%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IPFF )

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF ( VYMI )

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF ( IDLV )

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIL )

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLV with an increase of 7.77% over the last 100 days. IPFF has the highest percent weighting of TD at 2.25%.