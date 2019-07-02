Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Torchmark Corporation ( TMK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.172 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $91.13, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TMK was $91.13, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.28 and a 30.78% increase over the 52 week low of $69.68.

TMK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). TMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.24. Zacks Investment Research reports TMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.09%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TMK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TMK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TMK as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF ( FNCL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 6.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TMK at 0.25%.