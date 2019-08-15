Quantcast

Top Trudeau ally offers backing as Canada ethics scandal flares back into life

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday won the backing of a key ally in the aftermath of damning ethics report that could hurt the ruling Liberal Party's chances of reelection in October.

Independent ethics commissioner Mario Dion on Wednesday said Trudeau and his team had attempted last year to undermine a decision by federal prosecutors that construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc should face a corruption trial.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, one of the leading members of the government, said Trudeau had shown "a real act of leadership" by accepting the findings of the report.

The scandal, which erupted in early February, pushed the Liberals down into second place for several months. Recent opinion polls show the party edging back in front of their Conservative rivals as the affair faded from the headlines.

Trudeau refused to say sorry on Wednesday for his efforts to spare SNC-Lavalin a trial, citing the potential for layoffs, and maintained his defiant tone on Thursday.

"I won't apologize for being there to defend Canadian jobs, it's my job as prime minister to defend those jobs," he told reporters in Fredericton, New Brunswick. SNC-Lavalin had sought to avoid prosecution by paying a fine.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar