Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley

Thursday, June 27, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Comcast (CMCSA) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple 's shares have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis (+26.6% vs. +14.9%). The Zacks analyst thinks that the recent WWDC event demonstrated the company's continued focus on boosting the Services business through cutting-edge software.

Apple unveiled a plethora of software updates and also showcased the new Mac Pro and Pro XDR 6K display. The recent acquisition of Drive.ai adds engineering talent that will provide a boost to Apple's self-driving efforts. Nevertheless, weak iPhone demand, particularly in China and emerging economies, is a headwind. Moreover, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war doesn't bode well for the company.

Further, legal woes have increased due to lawsuit from customers related to App Store charges. The company has also been accused of unfair practices by Spotify. These are significant headwinds for investors, at least in the near term.

Shares of Outperform-rated Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the past year, gaining +29% vs. +21.6%. The Zacks analyst thinks Comcast is benefiting from solid growth in the number of residential high-speed Internet customers.

Further, expanding Wi-Fi coverage and innovative xFi control features are improving customer experience. Moreover, the company's Xfinity Mobile is now used by more than one million customers. The company's recent plan to sell Apple Watch 4 and iPads with LTE to Xfinity Mobile customers is expected to drive its user base.

Additionally, the Sky acquisition has expanded Comcast's international reach. Sky's content strength is a major growth driver. Meanwhile, estimates have been going up ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings release. The company has recorded positive earnings surprises in last few quarters.

Morgan Stanley 's shares have gained +9.2% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Investment Banking industry, which has increased +6% over the same period. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks analyst thinks the acquisition of Solium Capital is in sync with the company's efforts to further strengthen its wealth management business. Its focus on its corporate lending unit, steady loan growth, higher interest rates and normalized levels of trading activities will likely aid revenue growth. Further, its steady capital deployment activities indicate a strong balance sheet position (indicated by stress test clearance).

However, slowdown in debt originations will likely hinder underwriting fee income growth and hurt the company's investment banking performance. Further, elevated operating expenses are likely to hurt profits.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), Micron (MU) and Ford (F).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Apple (AAPL) Banks on Services to Counter Weak iPhone Demand

Solid Xfinity Mobile Service Adoption to Aid Comcast (CMCSA)

Solium Deal Aids Morgan Stanley (MS), Debt Originations a Woe

Featured Reports

Micron (MU) Hurt By Soft Memory Demand, Higher Inventories

Per the Zacks analyst, weak DRAM and NAND pricing due to oversupply and sluggish end-market demand is denting Micron's top line. U.S.-China trade dispute persists as a key concern.

Eagle Ford Acres Aid ConocoPhillips (COP), Output Costs Ail

Huge acreage holdings in the prospective Eagle Ford Shale play will contribute to ConocoPhillips' growth, per the Zacks analyst.

Prudent Underwriting Aids Travelers (TRV), Cat Loss Worrying

Per the Zacks analyst, Travelers is set to grow on solid underwriting, high retention rate, pricing gains and positive renewal rate changes.

New Model Launches & High Crossover Demand Drive Ford (F)

Ford aims at to build up a winning portfolio through new or redesigned model launches. Per Zacks analyst, this move, given the backdrop of rising appetite for crossovers, is aiding the company.

Cost Savings, Production Boost From Startups Aid TOTAL (TOT)

The Zacks analyst believes TOTAL's rising production from new upstream startups and cost savings initiatives are boosting margins and profitability of the company.

IHS Markit (INFO) Gains from Ipreo Acquisition, Costs Rise

The Zacks analyst believes that acquisition of Ipreo and DeriveXperts expands IHS Markit's financial services business.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Rides on Growing Midstream Assets Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Phillips 66 is strategically positioned to gain from the growing need for U.S. midstream assets.

New Upgrades

Label Expansion of Jakafi Drives Growth for Incyte (INCY)

Per the Zacks analyst, an upside in sales driven by label expansion of lead drug, Incyte should drive growth. Its pipeline is impressive as well.

AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Solid Hedge Portfolio Aids Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts to enhance its hedge portfolio will help efficiently manage interest-rate exposure for AGNC Investment. However, high funding costs and compressed spreads are concerns.

Progressive Business to Bolster Growth for Aaron's (AAN)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Aaron's Progressive business, driven by strong invoice volume growth and customer base, is aiding top line. It expects momentum for the segment to continue in 2019.

New Downgrades

Operating Margin Contraction Continues to Hurt Cerner (CERN)

Per the Zacks analyst, increases in non-cash software amortization and depreciation, and traditional software revenue growth challenges continue to weigh on Cerner's operating margins.

High Debt Load & Negative Free Cashflow to Hurt Hess (HES)

The Zacks analyst believes that it will be difficult for Hess to raise capital on favorable terms for funding future projects given its significant debt load. Negative cashflow is another concern.

Weak Underwriting, Higher Costs Hurt Raymond James (RJF)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak equity and debt underwriting performance will hurt Raymond James' revenues to some extent. Also, mounting operating expenses remain a major near-term concern.