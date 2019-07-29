Quantcast

Top Stock Picks for Week of July 29, 2019

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP , is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software. Simulations Plus is a member of Zacks Computer and Technology group. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLP's full-year earnings has moved 6.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.  Our latest available data shows that SLP has outperformed its industry since the start of the calendar year. From this look, the company's future is quite favorable; as SLP has earned itself a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn't the top for the in-focus company. 

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK , is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories. Shares of Deckers have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company's focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally through marketing and sturdy e-commerce along with optimizing omni-channel distribution bode well. These enabled Deckers to commence fiscal 2020 on a strong note, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year-over-year. The company expects i mpressive Sales Guidance for FY20.

