Top Stock Picks for Week of July 15, 2019

Best Buy BBY , is a leading retailer of technology products, services and solutions. Shares of Best Buy have outpaced the industry year to date, driven by impressive surprise history. Notably, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth quarter in a row during first-quarter fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, sales came in line along with decent comparable sales growth. Further, Best Buy's extensive investments in the operational upgrades with special focus on developing omnichannel capabilities, supply chain and cost- reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnerships with vendors bode well. Management retained its outlook for fiscal 2020 considering the recent increase in tariffs on products worth $200 billion imported from China.

Netflix Inc. NFLX , is a provider of Internet television (streaming services) and DVD-rental services. Netflix shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's strong subscriber addition rate reflects growing appeal of the streaming platform, primarily driven by a solid content portfolio. The company has positive record o f earnings surprises in recent quarters. Analyst estimates for this company are on the rise. Rapid international expansion has paid off for Netflix. Investors expect the second-quarter 2019 earnings call to provide a sneak peek into Netflix's content plans and spending strategy.

