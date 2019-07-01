Quantcast

Top Stock Picks for Week of July 1, 2019

By Panel of Zacks Experts

Diodes Incorporated DIOD , is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products. DIOD has seen a lot of positive earnings estimate revisions. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive. Based on the most recent data, DIOD has returned 6.29% so far this year. Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DIOD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG , together with its subsidiaries operates quick-casual and fresh Mexican food restaurant chains. Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry over the past year. Despite having a good share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, Chipotle's viable business strategy and the appointment of Brian Niccol significantly helped in 2018. For 2019, management expects comps to grow in the mid to high-single-digit range and expects to open 140-155 restaurants. Chipotle's increased focus on food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building initiatives, is likely to drive the top line.

