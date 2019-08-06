Quantcast

Top Stock Picks for Week of August 5, 2019

By Panel of Zacks Experts

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD , is the largest gold mining company in the world. Annual earnings estimates for Barrick have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from progress of key projects and efforts to digitalize mines. Its debt reduction actions should also lower its interest expenses. The company also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Rand gold and JV with Newmont Goldcorp provides additional upside. Higher gold prices will also support the company's results.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT , is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world today. Microsoft report ed stellar fourth-quarter results. Both top and bottom lines increased year over year. Robust execution and better-than-expected demand from customers for hybrid cloud offerings drove the quarterly results. Moreover, strong Commercial business positively impacted top and bottom line. Microsoft is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.

