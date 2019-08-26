Quantcast

Top Stock Picks for Week of August 26, 2019

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

Shutterstock photo

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA , is the worldwide leader in graphics processors and media communications devices. NVIDIA delivered solid second-quarter fiscal 2020 wherein both earnings and revenues topped estimates and improved sequentially as well. The company is gaining a decent market share among the gaming service providers. The strong line-up of advanced graphics cards has made it a favorite graphics card provider among the PC makers. A strong uptick in PC gamers, eSports players and higher spending on the gaming GPUs are key catalysts. NVIDIA's GPUs are rapidly benefiting from the proliferation of AI.

Okta, Inc. OKTA , is a cloud identity management company. Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Okta reports results for the quarter ended July 2019. The earnings report, which is expected to be released on August 28, 2019, might help the stock move higher if key numbers are better than expectations. Revenues are expected to be up from the year-ago quarter. 

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NVDA , OKTA


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar