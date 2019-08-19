Top Stock Picks for Week of August 19, 2019

GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH , is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. This is one of the most exciting growth stories in medicine right now. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved higher by double digits. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. GW Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns. Average analyst price targets are now over $200 based on the blockbuster sales growth potential ($1-2 billion) of the only FDA-approved cannabis-derived drug maker, who also happens to have a 20-year track record of innovation and a burgeoning pipeline.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG , rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, and other supplemental educational materials and services. The company is coming off a stronger-than-projected second quarter and its business model, which has expanded, appears strong. Looking ahead, our current Zacks Consensus Estimates call for the company's third-quarter 2019 revenue to surge by double digits. Fourth quarter sales are projected to jump by double digits as well. Overall 2019 revenue is expected to climb roughly 25%. Peeking further down the road, Chegg's fiscal 2020 revenue is projected to pop approximately 19.4% above our current year estimate.

