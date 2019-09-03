Top Stock Picks for the Week of September 3rd, 2019

Costco COST is a wholesale retail company with a market cap of $130 billion. The shares have been on fire for this primarily brick-and-mortar retailer, with the stock price appreciating 44% since the beginning of the year. In July (four weeks ending August 4 th ) Costco demonstrated sales of $11.43 billion up roughly 8% from the same period last year. Comp sales were up 5.6% in July with its e-commerce segment exhibiting an over 21% expansion. These are very robust growth figures, with anything over 3% topline appreciation in an established retail firm considered healthy. COST is a reliable retail stock trading at a forward P/E of 36.6x.

HubSpot HUBS is an enterprise cloud company with a tremendous amount of growth potential. The company services 65,000 customers across 100 countries. HubSpot has illustrated a topline CAGR of 42% since it went public 5 years ago, with its international CAGR being 62%. This growth is estimated to continue with sales expected to appreciate 30% this year and 24% next. HubSpot's goal is to create a seamless customer experience that allows businesses to "grow better". Their target customers are small to medium-sized businesses with tremendous growth potential. HUBS analysts continue to be impressed with this firm's outperformance, revising EPS estimated up and propelling this stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week's video.

